Fans are not taking the Baltimore Ravens' loss well and have been taking out their frustrations on Ravens' kicker Tyler Loop's fiancée after missing what could have been the game-winning field goal.

On Jan. 4, the Ravens faced the Pittsburgh Steelers, and with two seconds left on the clock, Loop was positioned to make a 44-yard kick in the game's final moments. Unfortunately for the rookie, it was unsuccessful with the Steelers winning the AFC North title and the Ravens' season ending in heartbreak.

Fans were clearly upset and turned to Loop's fiancée, Julia Otto, to take out their frustrations by sending hurtful messages to her on Instagram.

“Hope you get divorced,” one person wrote via Instagram per Us Weekly. Another said, “Still have time to cancel the wedding.”

Loop proposed to Otto back in March 2025. Her account has since been set to private as of Monday, Jan. 5.

As for Loop, his account is still public but has limited comments on some of his posts.

“IF YOU CANT KICK WHAT CAN YOU DO?????,” one fan asked under a post that did not have limited comments. Another wrote, “You cost us the game!!!!!”

While Loop received a lot of hate in the comments, there were also fans that empathized with the loss.

“Head up Loop. Season should never have come down to that, not your fault,” one fan wrote.

Article Continues Below

Another fan encouraged the 24-year-old rookie: “Keep your head up bro, you will be alright, it will pass. you are only a rookie, you will be fine, come back stronger next season.”

Tyler Loop breaks silence after devastating loss

Shortly after the game, Loop spoke to the media about the brutal loss and took accountability for his part in what would have been the game-winning play.

“I mean, I caught a little bit…operation was great. It was a great situation, exactly what we wanted and unfortunately I just mis hit the ball. We call it — hitting it thin. Just spins fast and goes off to the right and yeah, that was it.” said Loop.

“Just want to say I'm super grateful to Baltimore and the organization, the city, just how they've embraced me this year has been incredible,” Loop added. “And, just for a time like that, it sucks. And, I want to do better, and unfortunately, the nature of the job is, you know, you have makes and those are awesome and unfortunately you have misses and for that, you know, for that to happen tonight sucks.”