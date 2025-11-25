The Baltimore Ravens don't have much prep time before Week 13. Baltimore is gearing up for a Thanksgiving showdown against Cincinnati that should be hugely important for both teams. Ravens fans will be happy to hear that their most important player is back just days before their next game.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is back at practice on Tuesday after missing Monday's walkthrough with a toe injury, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Baltimore has taken the same approach with their superstar quarterback over the past two weeks. Jackson was sidelined for one practice and returned to practice for the rest of the week.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh sounded confident about Lamar's availability on Monday. That was likely a sign that Baltimore is rolling out its usual plan in Jackson's recovery.

“He’s good,” Harbaugh said, per the team’s social media. “Yeah, he’s good.”

Jackson has not been at the height of his powers lately, but he's done enough to keep Baltimore in the win column. In fact, the Ravens are on a five-game winning streak since their bye week.

The Ravens are tied with the Steelers at 6-5 atop the AFC North division standings. A win for Baltimore could give them an inside path to claiming the division title later this season. Meanwhile, the Bengals should have Joe Burrow back and will be playing to keep their season alive. They will not be pushovers in Week 13.

Since it is a short week, fans can expect a final injury report on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's game.

Ravens vs. Bengals kicks off at 8:20PM ET on Thanksgiving.