On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens announced they were firing head coach John Harbaugh. Shortly thereafter, the organization put forward an official statement confirming the news, per Mike Garafolo of The NFL Network.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti wrote the statement.

“Following a comprehensive evaluation of the season and the overall direction of our organization,” the statement read in part. “I decide to make a change at the head coach. Today I informed John that he has been relieved of his duties.”

Later on, Bisciotti credited Harbaugh for turning the Ravens into a winning organization, culminating in a Super Bowl title in 2013.

“Throughout what I firmly believe is a Hall of Fame coaching career. John has delivered a Super Bowl championship to Baltimore and served as a steadfast pillar of humanity and leadership. He and his family have deeply embedded themselves in this community. For these profound contributions, on and off the field, we should all forever be grateful.”

The #Ravens make it official. John Harbaugh is out. pic.twitter.com/Hd6NH3WGrM — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 6, 2026

This year, the Ravens finished at 8-9 and missed the playoffs. Last Sunday, they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-24 after kicker Tyler Loop missed a 44-yard field goal with no time on the clock. It marked the first time the Ravens had missed the playoffs since 2021.

Where does John Harbaugh go from here?

It is hard to match the impact that Harbaugh had in Baltimore. He led the team to 12 playoffs in his first 17 seasons, was the 2019 NFL Coach of the Year, and Baltimore won six AFC North titles.

A daunting task that Bisciotti recognized in his statement.

“We fully understand the expectations of our fans and everyone in the Ravens organization,” he said. “Finding another strong leader and partner who will reflect these high standards is paramount.”

Meanwhile, it has been reported that at least three teams would be ideal places for Harbaugh. Those teams include the Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Giants.