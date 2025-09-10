The Baltimore Ravens had a Week 1 win in their hands against the Buffalo Bills. Instead, John Harbaugh witnessed his team blow another late-game lead and lose. After the game, players across the team took the blame for the defeat as they try to recover and get ready for the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. Marlon Humphrey offered his thoughts, echoed by defensive coordinator Zach Orr.

Humphrey and Baltimore's secondary struggled mightily in the fourth quarter against Josh Allen and Co.. The cornerback is one of the defense's leaders alongside Kyle Hamilton, who just signed a big deal to remain with the Ravens. Both players stepped up and said very similar things about the game. According to Humphrey, the team's maturity is the biggest issue moving forward.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec spoke with Humphrey about the game, who pointed out the weakness.

“It doesn’t matter what our offense is doing. It doesn’t matter what Lamar (is doing),” Humphrey said. “We have to go out there and win the game. Right now, our maturity level is sadly, when we get in those situations, it’s just not good enough.”

ESPN's Jamison Hensley had similar things to say about the game, including that Orr agrees with his players. According to him, a collapse like the one in Week 1 will not happen again.

“According to Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey, John Harbaugh said in a meeting that they're ‘just not mature enough as a team yet.' Per Humphrey, defensive coordinator Zach Orr ‘made it very clear we're not going to be repeat offenders,'” Hensley said.

As a team, the Ravens showed a lot of promise. Derrick Henry led Baltimore's offense before losing a crucial fumble in the fourth quarter. However, Harbaugh and his team walk away with another tough loss. Luckily for them, there is plenty of time for the team to bounce back and rejoin the inner circle of contenders.