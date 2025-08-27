The Baltimore Ravens got a huge deal done with one of their top defenders, as Kyle Hamilton is now one of the highest-paid safeties in the league, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Article Continues Below

“All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton and the Baltimore Ravens reached agreement today on a four-year, $100.4 million extension, the largest for a safety in NFL history. The deal, negotiated by Kyle McCarthy and Brian Murphy of Athletes First, includes $82 million guaranteed – which surpasses the previous record of $45M for a Safety,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This comes as no surprise, as Hamilton is one of the best safeties in the league.

More Baltimore Ravens News
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center.
Ravens QB coach shares eye-opening ‘midseason’ take on Lamar JacksonJordan Llanes ·
Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Roquan Smith all beside each other, Explosions in the background
3 Ravens bold predictions for 2025 NFL seasonEnzo Flojo ·
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the field before the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium.
Ravens’ John Harbaugh gets real on Lamar Jackson’s practice returnJordan Llanes ·
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium.
Ravens star Lamar Jackson returns to practice after injury scareTroy Finnegan ·
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh makes ‘absolute’ Lamar Jackson injury declarationJackson Stone ·
Lamar Jackson in the middle, Travis Jones and Kyle Hamilton around him, Baltimore Ravens logo in the background
2 Ravens first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2025 NFL seasonEnzo Flojo ·