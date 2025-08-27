The Baltimore Ravens got a huge deal done with one of their top defenders, as Kyle Hamilton is now one of the highest-paid safeties in the league, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Article Continues Below

“All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton and the Baltimore Ravens reached agreement today on a four-year, $100.4 million extension, the largest for a safety in NFL history. The deal, negotiated by Kyle McCarthy and Brian Murphy of Athletes First, includes $82 million guaranteed – which surpasses the previous record of $45M for a Safety,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This comes as no surprise, as Hamilton is one of the best safeties in the league.