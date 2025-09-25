When the Houston Texans traded for safety CJ Gardner-Johnson, there was a subtle hint of trepidation masked behind the excitement. The safety was one of the better players at his position, but he brings a bit of a bad locker room reputation with him. That being said, no one expected the Texans safety to get cut three weeks into the season, even with the Texans going down 0-3.

When asked about the release of Gardner-Johnson, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryan revealed that he decided to cut the safety. Ryans said that he's doing what he thinks is best for the team.

“It was my decision to move on,” Ryans said, per the Houston Chronicle. “I know what's best for my team… Coming from me, the head coach, it was the best for our team. That's why I made the decision.”

Ryans' next comments implied that Gardner-Johnson was causing problems in the Texans' locker room.

“It's always my first rule or a team rule for our guys, always protect the team,” Ryans said. “It starts with me as a head coach to making sure everybody is on the same page with having a team-first mentality… It'll never be about one person. It'll never be about me personally. It's collectively as a team, that's how you go win. That's how you do great things.”

Gardner-Johnson was an integral part of the Eagles' Super Bowl win last season. The safety played alongside Reed Blankenship and was a key part of a secondary that shut down any action in the air. However, CJGJ's talents often came with his brash personality. His penchant for trash-talking is a double-edged sword, as it can put off teammates the same way it throws off his opponents.

This season was supposed to be a competitive year for the Texans. After their 0-3 start, drastic moves needed to be made to right the ship. Will this move be what the Texans need to get their season back on track.