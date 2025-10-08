Looking to turn around a season gone sideways, the Baltimore Ravens executed a Tuesday trade, parting with Odafe Oweh and a 2027 seventh-round selection to acquire Alohi Gilman and a 2026 fifth-round pick from the Chargers.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh, whose team owns the NFL’s worst scoring defense (35.4 points allowed per game) and ranks 31st in pass defense (262.4 yards per game), turned to his brother Jim Harbaugh and Los Angeles for help.

Gilman, a sixth-year safety and 2020 sixth-round pick, arrives in the Ravens with a reputation for durability and steady production. He has played over 90% of the Chargers' defensive snaps in each of the past two seasons and 87% this year.

In five games this season, Gilman has amassed 22 tackles and three passes defensed, receiving a 65.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 56th among 134 safeties. Over his career, he has totaled 252 tackles, 21 passes defensed, five interceptions, and four forced fumbles in 73 regular-season games.

When asked about the move, Gilman said, “They wanted me to be here to help this team win, and I’m excited to do that,” according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

His addition comes at a crucial time for a Ravens secondary decimated by injuries. Kyle Hamilton (groin), Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), Marlon Humphrey (calf), and Roquan Smith (hamstring) all missed Week 5, forcing Baltimore to start undrafted rookie Reuben Lowery in the blowout loss to Houston. The team also added veteran C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the practice squad to reinforce depth.

Miscommunication on defense has come back to haunt Baltimore, as the unit has allowed 1,313 passing yards in five outings, the second-highest total in the league. Gilman’s experience will likely stabilize the unit and free Hamilton to play closer to the line of scrimmage, where he’s been most effective. The 28-year-old may well reprise the guiding role Ar’Darius Washington held in the Ravens’ midyear rally a season ago.

Short on firepower up front, the Chargers bet on potential over production by bringing in Oweh, a 2021 first-round pick who soared to 10 sacks in 2024 but cooled off this season with 10 tackles and no sacks. His 11% pressure rate, per TruMedia, ranks 33rd league-wide, second only to Tuli Tuipulotu’s 13.6%. Taking up the slack left by Khalil Mack’s injury, Oweh provides immediate reinforcement and long-term potential.

Baltimore also clears about $8 million in cap space by moving Oweh, who was set to become a free agent after the season. Gilman, also in the final year of his contract, will have the chance to earn a long-term spot in the Ravens' defense.