Despite coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Baltimore Ravens are entering Week 2 with confidence. However, they will still be without athletic tight end Isaiah Likely, who remains sidelined with a foot injury.

Although Likely will not play in Week 2, he is nearing his return and is close to being a full participant in practice. Likely was “in uniform” and performing individual drills at Ravens practice on Friday, according to Jeff Zrebiec of ‘The Athletic.'

“TE Isaiah Likely (foot) was in uniform and was doing a workout in front of members of the athletic training and medical staffs,” Zrebiec tweeted. “Definitely upped his activity level. He won't play Sunday, but getting closer.”

The update comes after Likely reportedly missed practice on Wednesday. Zrebiec's report suggests that he could potentially return in Week 3. The Ravens tight end will at least need to practice in a limited fashion before getting cleared, but he is clearly on the right track.

Likely has been sidelined since suffering a broken foot in training camp. The injury set him back a few weeks, but the Ravens notably avoided placing him on injured reserve to start the season.

In his absence, Mark Andrews played 75 percent of the team's offensive snaps. However, that did not directly lead to production in the box score, as he recorded just one catch for five yards. Backup Charlie Kolar played 61 percent of the snaps, while practice squad elevation Zaire Mitchell-Padon received a 29 percent snap share.

Ravens' Week 2 injury report

Isaiah Likely is the most notable inclusion on the Ravens' Week 2 injury report, but he is far from the only name on the list. Baltimore also appears to be preparing to play without receiver Rashod Bateman and fullback Patrick Ricard, who did not practice on Friday, according to Zrebiec.

The Ravens did get a positive update, as edge-rusher Nnamdi Madubuike returned to practice. The former All-Pro has been dealing with an ankle injury and did not practice on Wednesday, but returned in a limited capacity on Thursday.

Coming off their stunning Week 1 loss, the Ravens make their home debut in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns. The series has been surprisingly competitive in recent years, with the teams splitting their regular-season meetings 1-1 each year since 2021.