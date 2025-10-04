Keaton Mitchell has yet to take the field in 2025, being listed as a healthy scratch for the first month of the season. However, with the Baltimore Ravens' roster almost entirely shaken up entering Week 5, the team is expected to finally activate the third-year running back for its matchup with the Houston Texans.

The Ravens are expected to activate Mitchell in Week 5, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported. Should he take the field, it will be his first game since Baltimore's loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the 2024-2025 NFL playoffs. If Mitchell receives a carry, it would be his first touch since Week 17 of the 2024 season.

Mitchell's career has been marred by injuries, but that has not been the reason he has yet to see the field in 2025. Head coach John Harbaugh has explained that he has preferred playing Rasheen Ali over Mitchell due to the former's contributions on special teams.

With Derrick Henry owning the Ravens' backfield and Justice Hill filling in as a complementary piece, Harbaugh has been opting to utilize Ali as his third back over Mitchell. Should Baltimore activate the 23-year-old speedster for Week 5, it remains to be seen if Ali will be demoted or if the team will simply have four running backs.

Keaton Mitchell to join altered Ravens offense in Week 5

Mitchell's expected activation could be influenced by the Ravens' altered playbook for their Week 5 matchup with the Texans. Baltimore will be playing without Lamar Jackson, forcing Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Todd Monken to adjust their entire game plan with Cooper Rush at quarterback.

Mitchell is inarguably one of the quickest players in the league, giving the Ravens a unique weapon out of the backfield. His vision and patience might not be on par with his speed, but Mitchell is always a big play waiting to happen whenever the ball is in his hands.

Mitchell's playmaking ability was on full display in the preseason, when he torched the Indianapolis Colts in the Ravens' first exhibition outing. However, fans got to see the whole Keaton Mitchell experience in that game, as he ended a spectacular performance with a hamstring injury.

The Ravens are still expected to beat the Texans without Jackson in the lineup. Baltimore is closing as a 3.5-point favorite to defend its home turf.