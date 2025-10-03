The Baltimore Ravens have hinted at Lamar Jackson possibly being out for Week 5 against the Houston Texans after suffering a hamstring injury the week before. The team has now made it official, as he has been ruled out for their upcoming matchup, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Ravens will most likely start Cooper Rush, who came into the game against the Kansas City Chiefs when Jackson went out. The next thing to keep an eye out for is how long Jackson may be out, and the hope is that he just has to miss this game.

Jackson is not the only player who will be out against the Texans, as some of their key defenders are dealing with injuries as well.

“LB Roquan Smith and CBs Marlon Humphrey and Chidobe Awuzie are also out for the Ravens. S Kyle Hamilton, who missed a second straight practice with a groin injury, and OT Ronnie Stanley are questionable. In better news: LB Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) is set to return,” Pelissero wrote.

It will be an uphill battle for the Ravens in Week 5, and it has to be a next-man-up mentality if they want to win the game. With them currently being 1-3, taking another loss could put a damper on their playoff hopes this early in the season, and that's not something they want to have happen.

At the same time, there's just too much talent on the team for them to falter like that, and they may be able to find themselves out of the hole. First, they have to get healthy, and it starts with Jackson, who is the engine of the Ravens' offense. He's able to make plays with his arm and legs, and without that versatility, opposing defenses may think that it's easy to guard them.