The Baltimore Ravens are aiming to get back in the win column in a Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. They have looked solid through two quarters of play, but it appears that linebacker Kyle Van Noy suffered a hamstring injury during the contest.

Van Noy, who is 34 years old, is officially questionable to return to the game, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. The Ravens will monitor his hamstring before making a final decision on his status for Sunday's matchup.

“Ravens say Kyle Van Noy is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.”

When the injury initially occurred, Kyle Van Noy was seen visibly frustrated on the sideline, per Josh Tolentino of the Baltimore Sun. It's also said that the two-time Super Bowl-winning linebacker threw his helmet before leaving for the locker room.

Article Continues Below

“Van Noy tossed his helmet as he retreated to the sideline. He's headed indoors right now… Kyle Van Noy is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Ravens say he's questionable to return. Van Noy was visibly frustrated as he exited the field.”

This is Van Noy's third season with the Ravens, and his 12th year in the NFL. He's been one of the more consistent linebackers in the league, who typically plays on the outside. In his first two years in Baltimore, Van Noy recorded 71 combined tackles (45 solo), 21.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Look for the Ravens to provide updates regarding Kyle Van Noy's hamstring injury. Hamstrings tend to linger, so it's possible the veteran linebacker could miss time. But we'll have to wait for an official announcement.