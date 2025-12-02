While the Baltimore Ravens deal with injury issues, quarterback Lamar Jackson handled a snipe from a reporter. And here are bold predictions for the Ravens’ rivalry game against the Steelers, with the AFC North lead on the line.

Both teams enter the game with a record of 6-6. It looked like the Ravens were going to blow past the Steelers into first place. But while the Steelers continued to slide, the Ravens’ hot streak ended with a humbling loss to the Bengals.

Which team can get off the deck and take over first place?

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will total over 300 yards of offense

That used to not be such a bold prediction. But look at what Jackson has done over his last five games. His total yards have been 218, 212, 203, 164, and 273. The last of those offers a little hope, but Jackson will still have to find his groove if the Ravens are going to win this game.

If it doesn’t happen this week, the Ravens may be toast for 2025. It’s not that they couldn’t come back, but if they can’t get up and play well in this situation, what’s the reason to think they would be able to do it later?

Head coach John Harbaugh lamented the performance against the Bengals in the 32-14 loss, according to The Athletic.

“It was not a precise offensive performance in any way,” Harbaugh said. “There was nothing precise about it. It was imprecise in every way. We all know that. We’re all not happy with it. We’re very disappointed by it, but you can’t live in it. You have to move on.”

It’s mainly about Jackson, who looks polar opposite from his dominant 2024 season. He has gone three straight games without a rushing or passing touchdown. And he has been under 60% in completions for four straight games for the first time in his NFL career.

Harbaugh tried to soft-pedal it.

“I do think you’re going to have an off day sometimes,” Harbaugh said. “That’s not something that you take lightly for sure. Listen, Lamar doesn’t take it lightly more than anybody. No player on this team takes it lightly. That’s what you do, you go back to work. You get in there, and you practice, and you study it, and you work together to be as precise as you can.”

Surely, Jackson isn’t heading into the downside of his career. He’s an eight-year veteran, but only 28 years old. It seems like he should have plenty of good seasons left in the tank.

Perhaps it’s injuries. Perhaps it’s simply a lost season. But it’s now or never for Jackson. And this bold prediction says now.

Ravens RB Derrick Henry will rush for 75-plus yards and 2 TDs

Keep in mind the Steelers got absolutely embarrassed by the Bears last week. They gave up an ugly 287 yards rushing. How are they going to stop Henry?

Article Continues Below

Well, one thing that helps is that they won’t be facing the same offensive line they met against the Bears. Pro Football says the Bears rank No. 4 in the NFL for offensive lines. The Ravens are No. 14.

But that’s still the top half of the league. And Henry should be able to get loose a few times. He’s had four 100-yard rushing games this season. However, he’s coming off back-to-back games right around 60. Maybe that just makes him more ornery.

And this is the time of year when Henry often shines, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“I'm not one to cry to the media or complain,” Henry said. “Whatever I get, [I] try to take advantage of it.”

At least Harbaugh seems to understand where his bread is buttered, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“We're a running team – that's a fact,” Harbaugh said. “And we are a throwing team, too. We have Lamar Jackson; we have receivers; we have tight ends; we have all that – but we want to always be a team that runs the ball and stops the run. That's been [the case] since 2008. It's not going to really probably ever change, and that's really what football is.”

And Ronnie Stanley, the Ravens’ bruising tackle, knows what Henry means as well.

“We got Derrick going [against Cincinnati], and he rushed for a touchdown early on,” Stanley said. “I think we just have to keep it going and keep the momentum going, and we make sure that's our identity. And we have to make it work.

“I can't speak to one thing in particular, but I just know that I believe and I'm confident that we're going to figure it out. I know we are, because I'm going to make sure that this offense gets going the way it's supposed to be.”

So, who will win? If both of these bold predictions hit their mark, the Ravens will win. And it may be a double-digit difference. Predicted final score: Ravens 31, Steelers 20.