Lamar Jackson has not been playing well as of late. After returning from a leg injury he suffered in October, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback has not quite looked like his past self. In the four games he's played, Jackson has not completed more than 60% of his passes. He's thrown one touchdown and three interceptions in that time period as well.

There are a few reasons that could explain Jackson's recent performances. That being said, the Ravens quarterback's poor play has opened the doors for his critics to call him out. Andrew Filliponi, a Pittsburgh reporter, made a post calling Jackson “overrated.” He asked on X, “Can we all agree that Lamar Jackson is at the very least a little overrated?”

Jackson, ever the active participant on X, responded to Filliponi's post. The Ravens quarterback simply replied, “Sayless🤣”, to Filliponi.

It's worth noting that the Ravens play the Steelers in Week 14. Depending on the results in Week 13, that game could have serious implications for both teams' playoff chances. Baltimore (6-6) is currently lagging behind Pittsburgh (6-5) in the standings.

The Ravens are coming off arguably the worst loss of their season so far. They lost 32-14 against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving in an embarrassing, turnover-filled performance. The Ravens had five turnovers on the day, with Jackson accounting for three of those. He had two fumbles and an interception in the game, failing to throw a single touchdown. On the other side of the ball, Baltimore allowed a returning Joe Burrow to torch their defense, allowing two touchdowns and a flurry of field goals from Evan McPherson.

Should the Steelers lose to the Buffalo Bills in Week 13, the Week 14 clash between the former and the Ravens will be for the AFC North. It's just the first game between the two teams, but whoever wins there will gain a big advantage in the playoff race.