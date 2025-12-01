Lamar Jackson did not need a long manifesto to answer the latest round of criticism. When Pittsburgh radio host Andrew Filliponi called him “overrated” on social media and asked if everyone could agree, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback fired back with a simple “Sayless🤣.”

The timing was impossible to ignore. Jackson is fighting through a rough post-injury stretch, the Ravens just got embarrassed by the Bengals, and a Week 14 showdown with the Steelers could swing the AFC North race.

As ESPN recently outlined, the real question in Baltimore is what to do with his contract next. He still has two years left on the five-year deal he signed in 2023, at $52 million per season, but only $29 million of that is currently guaranteed in each of those final years. That once market-setting average has already been blown past by nine other quarterbacks, and there has been an expectation that the Ravens would explore another extension after this season, per ESPN.

On paper, 2025 has not helped his leverage. Baltimore opened 1-5 while Jackson missed three games with a hamstring issue, then ripped off five straight wins to climb back into first place before getting hammered by Cincinnati.

Article Continues Below

Even during the winning streak, the offense never truly looked right. Jackson has been on the injury report with multiple lower-body problems for three straight weeks, is averaging just 29.3 rushing yards per game, has not topped 50 on the ground since Week 1, and has zero touchdown passes with three interceptions in his last three outings, per ESPN. His current QBR (57.4) is tracking as his worst since 2021.

The context around him is getting rougher, too. The Ravens’ Thanksgiving collapse in Cincinnati did not just drop them to 6-6, it also cost them rookie linebacker Chandler Martin for the year.

The undrafted find tore his ACL against the Bengals and will miss the rest of the season after surgery, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport via NFL.com, thinning a defense that had already been scrambling for answers.

So when Jackson shrugs off the “overrated” tag online and lines up for a crucial stretch run, the organization has to think longer than one ugly box score.