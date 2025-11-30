Before Thursday night’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Baltimore Ravens ran their winning streak up to five straight games with a Week 12 victory over the New York Jets. Trade deadline addition Dre’Mont Jones had his best game as a Raven, sacking newly anointed Jets starter Tyrod Taylor 1.5 times in Baltimore’s 23-10 win.

But a “violent gesture” Jones made after forcing a fourth down with under two minutes to play will cost the veteran pass rusher. Jones was fined $14,055 for what the league viewed as an inappropriate celebration, per The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer.

Upon learning of the fine, Jones took to social media to plead his case. “I was just saying ‘it’s over’ like in a competitive sense and now my kids aren’t gonna have Christmas gifts this year #ThankYouNFL,” Jones wrote on his official X account.

I was just saying “it’s over” like in a competitive sense and now my kids aren’t gonna have Christmas gifts this year #ThankYouNFL https://t.co/5126HoMGc8 — Dre'Mont Jones (@TheOfficial_80) November 29, 2025

Dre’Mont Jones boosts Ravens defense

Jones did appear to be indicating the game was over with the gesture, rather than acting out a violent throat slashing scenario, or whatever the league believed was happening. But his plea fell on deaf ears.

Fortunately, Jones’ kids should probably still have a pretty decent Christmas. The seventh-year veteran signed a $10 million deal with the Tennessee Titans for the 2025 season. And, including previous contracts with the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks, Jones is estimated to have earned nearly $50 million so far in his NFL career.

The Ravens landed Jones in a trade with Tennessee earlier this month for a fifth-round pick. However, the Titans will benefit from his success in Baltimore. The deal includes a clause that will bump Tennessee's compensation to a fourth-round pick if Jones records two sacks with the Ravens and the team makes the playoffs.

Jones came close to hitting the two-sack escalator against the Jets. He’s now just a half-sack away from reaching the target. However, the Ravens’ playoff hopes took a hit with the team’s Week 13 loss to the Bengals.

Lamar Jackson struggled in the 32-14 defeat, committing three of the Ravens’ five turnovers against Cincinnati. Baltimore fell to 6-6 with Thursday night’s loss. The team will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a massive divisional clash next Sunday.