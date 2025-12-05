This Sunday, the AFC North lead is up for grabs. The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Baltimore to face the division-rival Ravens. Both teams enter the game at 6-6, tied atop the division. With both the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns all but eliminated, the AFC North will clearly come down to these two teams.

Unlike in years past, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is playing very poorly heading into the matchup with the Steelers. But TJ Watt is not about to be fooled.

On Friday, Watt detailed his team's preparation for Jackson and Baltimore's offense.

“I am approaching him, we're approaching him like he's the Lamar we have always known,” Watt said. “He's got a dynamic runner next to him, dynamic playmakers. They have a stout offensive line. So, a lot of weapons.”

Steelers OLB TJ Watt says despite the injuries and recent lowered production, he is preparing for the Same Old (MVP-level) Lamar pic.twitter.com/WazkwekiAQ — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) December 5, 2025

Jackson is in the midst of one of the worst stretches in his pro career. Over his last three games, he has zero touchdown passes, three interceptions, and two fumbles lost.

The 2-time NFL MVP poor play has coincided with Baltimore's offense struggling. It was easy to mask the poor performances with wins against the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets. But last week, the Bengals soundly defeated the Ravens on Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are not any better off. Following a 4-1 start to the season, Pittsburgh has lost five of its last seven games. Aaron Rodgers has only thrown for 223 combined yards over the last two games.

The Steelers' offense has come under fire, especially after their loss to the Buffalo Bills last week.

All of this makes for what should be a classic Ravens-Steelers matchup. A hard-nosed, physical fight where scoring will be at a premium.