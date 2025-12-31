Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys made headlines by releasing former Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs. In the aftermath of that news, reports surfaced that Diggs had requested to stay in Washington DC after the Cowboys' Christmas win over the Washington Commanders, which the team denied, leading to a rift between himself and the franchise.

Amid the turbulence, Diggs chose to take the high road on Wednesday with a farewell post to Dallas on X, formerly Twitter.

“I want to thank the Dallas Cowboys organization for the opportunity they gave me and for changing my life, both on and off the field. I’ll always be grateful for what my time here meant for me and my family,” wrote Diggs in the post. “I want to thank all the coaches and staff who believed in me, pushed me, and helped me grow as a player and as a man. I’m thankful for the relationships and brotherhood I built in that locker room—those bonds will always mean a lot to me.

With that said, I’m excited for a new journey and a fresh start. I’m motivated, focused, and ready for what’s next. To the fans who supported me throughout this journey, you are truly appreciated. Thank you for the love and support along the way. God is great,” he concluded.

It remains to be seen what the next steps will be for Diggs in his NFL career, but he is sure to have plenty of suitors on the free agent market.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are set to conclude their season on Sunday afternoon against the New York Giants.