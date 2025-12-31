Arguably the most disappointing team in the entire NFL landscape this year has been the Las Vegas Raiders, who have just 2 wins heading into their season finale on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders were expected to potentially compete for a playoff spot this year after bringing in quarterback Geno Smith and head coach Pete Carroll over the offseason.

Instead, Smith has performed at the level of a bottom five quarterback in the NFL this season, and Carroll has looked clueless as to how to stop the bleeding, leading the Raiders on a trajectory to secure the number one pick in the draft instead of a playoff spot.

Recently, former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr weighed in on how he thinks Las Vegas should proceed after this disastrous season.

“The strength is the city. I love the city,” said Carr on the Home Grown Podcast, per Michael Canelo of Sports Illustrated. “Great Church there. The number one-grossing stadium in the United States is a strength. Maxx Crosby, Brock Bowers, and Ashton Jeanty love them. They've got to get somebody at quarterback. If Carroll stays, you grow, and you stick with him, you let [Geno Smith] play again. I do not know if he is staying, so the hard part is that it has been so negative.”

Carr then spoke on how he thinks the Raiders should go about securing their next quarterback.

“I think they drafted a quarterback. Who knows if Geno wants to be there … It was a hard year for him. And he may still be there to groom him or whatever,” he said.

Overall, the 2026 NFL Draft class is not necessarily expected to be a quarterback-heavy one, but the Raiders may have no choice but to select that position, considering how bad Smith has looked this year.

In any case, the Raiders' season will come to a merciful end on Sunday against the Chiefs.