On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys released cornerback Trevon Diggs. The move came amid reports that Diggs had requested to stay in the Washington DC Area over Christmas following Dallas' recent win over the Washington Commanders, which were reportedly shot down by the coaching staff.

Now, new evidence has been unearthed showing that Diggs indeed have family matters to attend to in the DC Area around Christmas time, with some pointing to his attendance at a concert as proof that he was lying about the family situation.

“Trevon Diggs tells me he did stay back with family for Christmas and did attend the concert. Both can be true. He says he never lied about what he was doing or where he was and sent me plenty of time stamps and IG lives. See below. The concert was Friday at 11pm and the artist was his best friend from back home. Things can get spun but bottom line? Team wanted him to return back with team postgame to Dallas and fly back to Washington area on his own. He didn’t,” reported Jane Slater of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Clarence Hill Jr. also noted that “Trevon Diggs enjoyed Christmas with his family in DC after the Cowboys game. He is allowed to be with family and go to the concert. Shy Glizzy is his childhood friend.”

Overall, it remains to be seen where Diggs will sign after his release from the Cowboys. Diggs broke out in the 2021 season, setting a franchsie record with 11 interceptions during that campaign, but injuries have plagued him in the years since, with a torn ACL in 2023 being among the several ailments he has suffered over the last few years.

In any case, the Cowboys are slated to wrap up their 2025 season on Sunday against the New York Giants.