The Las Vegas Raiders have been embroiled in a controversy over the last couple of weeks regarding the status of star pass rusher Maxx Crosby. Crosby was reportedly told that he would be shut down for the final two weeks of the season due to an injury, even though he wanted to play out the final two games for Las Vegas.

Now, Crosby is speaking for himself during a recent appearance on SiriusXM's “Let's Go!” podcast.

“For me, my love for the game has been since the day I started, since I could remember,” Crosby said, per Mike Florio of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk. “My whole life has been football and sports. That has been my obsession since I was a little kid. Yeah, I’ve always — I mean, I’m an addict to the core. I’ve had an obsessive mindset and that addictive personality my whole life.”

Crosby added that “I never wanna look back and say I wish I would’ve, or I should’ve, done this,” Crosby said. “I’m all in, and I’ve been all in since day one, and everybody that’s with me on a daily basis knows my approach to this game. They could say I might be on edge. Sometimes I might be. But at the end of the day, they know my intentions.”

There was speculation prior to this season that the Raiders may look to trade Crosby to a destination more suited to compete right away, but as of now, nothing has come to pass on that front. It remains to be seen if this latest rift between Crosby and the franchise might reignite those talks.

In any case, the Raiders are slated to close out their disastrous 2025 season on Sunday with a home game against the divisional rival Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is set for 4:25 pm ET.