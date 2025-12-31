The Green Bay Packers have been ravaged by the injury bug as the 2025 season winds down, with quarterback Jordan Love missing their last game, a home loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, due to a concussion. Backup quarterback Malik Willis, who has performed well for the Packers over the last two years, has also reportedly been banged up, which opened up a need for the team to add another player at that position to their roster.

On Wednesday, that's exactly what the Packers decided to do.

“Veteran QB Desmond Ridder is signing to the Packers practice squad, per source. With Jordan Love and Malik Willis dealing with injuries and Green Bay locked into the No. 7 seed, Ridder could be elevated for Sunday’s game vs. Minnesota,” reported NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

Pelissero also gave an injury update on both Love and Willis.

“Jordan Love remains in concussion protocol, coach Matt LaFleur said, but will practice again today. Malik Willis (right shoulder) will be limited,” he reported.

Article Continues Below

As Pelissero noted, the Packers are guaranteed to be the number seven seed in the NFC playoff picture, meaning they stand to gain or lose nothing from their upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings to close out the regular season.

The Packers began this season with loads of promise, picking up blowout wins over the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders in the first two weeks that had some fans projecting them to be Super Bowl favorites.

However, neither the Lions nor the Commanders turned out to be playoff teams this year, and the injuries have been mounting for the Packers as things have worn on, headlined by a torn ACL injury sustained by star pass rusher Micah Parsons.

In any case, the Packers and Vikings are set to kick off on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET.