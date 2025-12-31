The Arizona Cardinals have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season. Arizona is 3-13 headed into Week 18 and is on an eight-game losing streak. That is a terrible situation for a team that had huge offseason expectations. Now the Cardinals could consider making a big move at head coach this offseason.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler explained that Gannon's job status is complicated despite the team's terrible record.

“That one is complicated, because some within the coaching staff are cautiously optimistic that Jonathan Gannon will get a fourth year, and some within the coaching industry see a path to Gannon potentially staying,” Fowler wrote on Wednesday. “Owner Michael Bidwill likes Gannon and can attribute the rough season to injuries and the lack of a hand-picked quarterback for the head coach. The flip side is Arizona is so far away from the other three teams in the NFC West and simply isn't competitive right now.”

Gannon expressed some confidence when asked about his job security in a recent interview. He even said “I feel good” about the situation despite not wanting to dwell on the subject before Week 18.

Perhaps Gannon's confidence stems from how Arizona has played in many of their losses this season.

The Cardinals have lost eight games by just one score this season. That includes five consecutive losses before the team's bye in Week 8. It is easy to imagine Arizona being in a very different situation if a few of those games had different results.

Another interesting note is that Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort appears to be safe.

“With other spots, some of the people I've talked to believe Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort will ultimately be safe,” Fowler added.

If Ossenfort stays, it could make sense to keep Gannon as well. At least for one more season.

Either way, it feels like Arizona won't make any progress until they find a new quarterback. That could be a big priority during the offseason.

It will be fascinating to see how the Cardinals approach the upcoming offseason. But for now, they have to wrap up the regular season.

Next up for the Cardinals is a Week 18 matchup against the Rams.