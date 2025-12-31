After a very successful season last year and making it all the way to the NFC Championship Game, the Washington Commanders were not able to get back to that level of play. There were a few factors at play that led to their downfall, most importantly, injuries to their key players, like Jayden Daniels.

Outside of the injuries, the Commanders just didn't play well this season on either side of the ball, and that means changes could be coming on the staff, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“League sources consider it likely that Washington makes a change at defensive coordinator after Joe Whitt Jr. was stripped of playcalling duties earlier this season,” Fowler wrote. “The Commanders are 31st in total defense. Injuries and a lack of pass rush personnel have contributed, but coach Dan Quinn faces a critical third season in Washington and appears poised to make changes. Quinn has been calling the defense; whether he continues to do so will depend on an offseason review.”

Article Continues Below

One of the members of the coaching staff who could be on the move is offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who may have head coaching interest from other teams.

“He's a potential fit in Tennessee, with a young quarterback in Cam Ward who fits his style of offense,” Kingsbury said. “Las Vegas, should that job open as many around the league expect, will take a hard look at improving its offense. Kingsbury has been selective but is also open to becoming a head coach again. So while he's not the shiniest name because of Washington's record, I could see him being in the mix again.”

If the Commanders can make a few changes along their staff and they can get healthy for next season, there's a good chance they can get back to where they were last season.