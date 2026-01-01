The Cleveland Browns travel to Cincinnati on Sunday to face the Bengals in a Week 18 matchup that carries significant implications for draft positioning despite both teams being eliminated from playoff contention. With the Bengals sitting at 6-10 and the Browns at 4-12, this divisional battle presents an intriguing clash of momentum and quarterback play. Joe Burrow returns for the season finale, while the Browns hope to build on their recent upset victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Neither team has anything to play for in terms of playoff seeding, but pride and organizational momentum will take center stage at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals have won two consecutive games following victories over Miami and Arizona, while Cleveland seeks back-to-back wins after their impressive defensive performance against Pittsburgh. This matchup promises to be far more competitive than the records suggest.

Joe Burrow Exceeds 300 Passing Yards Against Cleveland's Struggling Secondary

Joe Burrow will finish with over 300 passing yards and three touchdown passes in the season finale. Despite playing in only seven games this season due to a toe injury, Burrow has been sensational since his return, posting a 100.1 QBR and completing 65.5% of his passes for 1,573 yards with 14 touchdowns and just four interceptions. The Browns' secondary, led by Denzel Ward, has struggled considerably throughout the season despite their recent defensive improvements against the Steelers.​

Cleveland ranks 31st in rushing yards allowed but has shown improvement in defending the pass in recent weeks. However, facing a rested Burrow in a game where the Bengals' head coach Zac Taylor has publicly committed to playing starters throughout the entire contest significantly favors Cincinnati's offensive attack. The combination of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins gives Burrow multiple elite weapons to exploit defensive vulnerabilities.​

Burrow's recent performance against Arizona (305 yards, two touchdowns) demonstrates his capacity to dominate inferior secondaries. The Browns' defensive concerns in coverage, particularly in the secondary depth, should allow Burrow to operate comfortably and exceed the 300-yard threshold with room to spare. Look for at least three touchdown passes as the Bengals establish early offensive control.​

Chase Brown Will Accumulate Over 130 All-Purpose Yards Despite Reported Illness

A reminder that it's a long season. From dud to true league winner. 5 TD's over the last 2 weeks. Chase Brown. pic.twitter.com/JqWgx8hyIp — Andy Holloway (@AndyHolloway) December 29, 2025

Chase Brown will exceed 130 combined rushing and receiving yards despite appearing on the injury report with an illness. The Bengals' dynamic running back, who carries 219 rushing attempts for 947 yards and six touchdowns this season, figures to be heavily involved in Cincinnati's offensive gameplan. While Brown was listed as not participating in practice due to illness, his involvement against a weak Browns run defense (ranked 31st in rushing yards allowed) makes him a key factor in this contest.​

The Browns' defensive line struggles to consistently contain dual-threat running backs, and Brown's receiving ability out of the backfield (82 targets, 65 receptions, 419 receiving yards) presents another avenue for offensive success. Burrow has established chemistry with Brown throughout the season, frequently targeting him on checkdown and wheel routes. Given Cincinnati's commitment to playing starters and protecting draft position through win-loss records, expect the Bengals to employ Brown extensively throughout the first three quarters.​

Brown's typical workload of 18-22 touches per game, combined with his 4.1 yards-per-carry average and reliable receiving presence, should translate to surpassing 130 all-purpose yards. The Browns' recent defensive improvements came largely against Pittsburgh's anemic offensive line, not necessarily through elite secondary coverage or run defense excellence.

The Bengals Will Win 24-13 in a Defensive Struggle

Cincinnati will secure a convincing 24-13 victory to conclude their season on a three-game winning streak and finish 7-10. The Bengals' defensive deficiencies (ranked 30th in DVOA) will be exposed by a Browns team averaging just 16.2 points per game, the second-lowest in the NFL. However, Burrow's elite play combined with the team's recent offensive momentum gives Cincinnati a decisive advantage in a matchup featuring two offensively challenged teams.​

The Browns' outstanding defensive unit, ranked in the top five in DVOA, will keep the score manageable and prevent Cincinnati from running away with an early blow-out. Cleveland's recent defensive excellence suggests they'll create pressure on Burrow and force some uncomfortable moments, resulting in a lower-scoring affair. The under 44.5 total points line appears appropriately set for two teams that have struggled offensively throughout the season.​

The Bengals' -7.5 point spread reflects appropriate respect for home-field advantage and Burrow's arrival, but expect Cincinnati to exceed this margin against a Browns team with minimal offensive firepower. Expect Cincinnati to secure a 24-13 final score, demonstrating the quality differential between a team committed to closing strong and one looking toward next season's reconstruction.