It might be a little awkward for the Silver and Black these days as Maxx Crosby is back with the Las Vegas Raiders after their failed trade with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Raiders were willing to let go of Crosby in exchange for a pair of first-round picks. The Ravens, however, backed out after the defensive end failed his physical exam.

Now, the Raiders will have to pick up the pieces from the controversy and appease the 28-year-old Crosby. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Las Vegas is keen on doing those.

“Some of the fractured trust between Crosby and the Raiders was rebuilt organically last week, when the team showed the five-time Pro Bowler that it had his back in reaching out and offering any help he needed after the Ravens backed out of the trade,” wrote Breer.

“Crosby likes new coach Klint Kubiak and GM (general manager) John Spytek, and loves his old position coach Rob Leonard, who’s now his defensive coordinator. So it’s not as uncomfortable for him.”

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Crosby has stayed mum on the issue, even though he might have felt insulted by Las Vegas' plan to ship him to Baltimore.

Crosby has always been a professional, and Kubiak made an effort to win over the two-time All-Pro, even before the rescinded trade.

Breer added that it is now up to Kubiak, who will be the Raiders' sixth coach since 2019, to ensure that Crosby will regain his comfort level with the squad.

“If Crosby buys in, and there’s no reason to think he won’t, he has the potential to be what he’s always wanted to be for the Raiders—a flagbearer and agent of change,” noted Breer.