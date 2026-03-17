Last weekend on Mar. 14 at the AAA Rey de Reyes, Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his AAA Mega Championship against El Hijo del Vikingo. However, despite Mysterio winning and retaining his title in the match, he came out with a brutal potential injury.

Midway through the match, fans witnessed Vikingo throw a chair that hit Mysterio directly on his head. While the AAA Mega Champion continued the bout, he kept checking his head for possible injury signs. Shortly after the bout finished, Mysterio shared a picture on social media, which showed a brutal, nasty wound on his scalp. Wide open and heavily bleeding, the wound looked serious.

He was soon pulled out of action ahead of his Monday Night RAW match against Dragon Lee. The planned match was scrapped and was instead changed into an Intercontinental Championship bout between Dragon Lee and Penta. This change occurred amidst concerns about Mysterio's concussion scares. Bryan Alvarez of WON reported, “Dom [Dominik Mysterio] vs. Dragon Lee was scheduled for Raw but it appears Dom is in concussion protocol.”

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Mysterio's concussion protocol ruled him out of this week's RAW, where he was scheduled to appear alongside the rest of the Judgment Day and explain their decision to kick Finn Bálor out of the group. Later, in the show, Liv Morgan appeared through a vignette where she opened up and called it her plan to kick out Bálor ever since she joined the group.

While not confirmed yet, the former Universal Champion is rumored to bring back his Demon gimmick and face Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada.