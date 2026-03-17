This summer, fans will be able to catch Bob Dylan on his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour, which has a planned North American itinerary in the spring, bringing the itinerary's total to 303 shows.

However, a new show has been announced by WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma. Dylan will perform for “one night only” on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

JUST ANNOUNCED: One of the most influential voices in music is heading to #LucasOilLive this summer. See @bobdylan on July 2 for an unforgettable night! 🎟️ Tickets go on sale THIS Friday – learn more: https://t.co/sBLUnEmc8J pic.twitter.com/mHz1GgDYeN — WinStar World Casino and Resort (@WinStarWorld) March 16, 2026

What's interesting is that the announcement features a different aesthetic than the usual Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour shows. It features Dylan playing piano instead of the skeleton from the “False Prophet” single cover.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, Mar. 20, on SeatGeek. Several presales will take place, with the earliest beginning on Thursday, Mar. 19.

Is Bob Dylan starting a new tour in 2026?

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Could this mean Dylan is embarking on a new tour? The new aesthetic, while similar in color to the Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour, could signal that something different is coming.

However, the venue's website still bills it as “Rough and Rowdy Ways.” The website's description of the show doesn't offer much either, stating it's going to be “an unforgettable evening of music.”

Still, it's something to monitor. Dylan is slated to perform a 27-show leg of the Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour in the United States from Mar. 21 to May 1.

He will then have a two-month break before his show in Thackerville on July 2. Over the last few years, Dylan has gone on tour with Willie Nelson for the Outlaw Festival. 2025 marked the 10-year anniversary of it, and Dylan joined Nelson once again.

They played from May 13 to Sept. 19 in 2025. Assuming Dylan doesn't announce more dates in the summer, he would likely be free to join Nelson again. However, a 2026 Outlaw Festival hasn't been announced, so that remains up in the air.

Either way, July 2 will be an exciting time for Dylan fans, even if it's just another Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour show. By the time his 2026 spring leg concludes, Dylan will have performed over 300 shows on tour since it began on Nov. 2, 2021.