The Buffalo Bills' path to victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon runs directly through one critical battleground: James Cook and the offensive line against Kansas City's vulnerable run defense. While the matchup between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will dominate headlines, the Bills' ability to establish Cook as a workhorse on the ground represents their best opportunity to control this pivotal Week 9 showdown at Highmark Stadium.

The Chiefs have been exposed defensively against the run throughout the 2025 season, ranking 11th in rushing yards allowed per game at 100 yards while sitting 24th in expected points allowed on rushes according to TruMedia. Even more concerning for Kansas City, they're surrendering 1.55 yards per rush before contact, placing them 20th in the league. That means opposing offensive lines are winning at the point of attack before running backs even get touched, creating massive running lanes for explosive plays.​

Buffalo witnessed this vulnerability firsthand last week when Cook erupted for 216 yards and two touchdowns on just 19 carries against Carolina, averaging an eye-popping 11.4 yards per attempt. The offensive line dominated at the line of scrimmage, with Cook gaining 141 yards before contact, the most by any player in a single game during the 2025 season. That performance showcased precisely the formula Buffalo must replicate against Kansas City's suspect front seven.​

Establishing James Cook as the Foundation for Offensive Success

The numbers tell a compelling story about Cook's importance to Buffalo's offensive success this season. In games where he receives 19 or more carries, Cook has surpassed 100 yards and scored at least once, with the Bills winning all three contests. Conversely, in games with fewer touches, he hasn't achieved either milestone, and Buffalo has lost those matchups. Cook leads the league in both rushing yards per carry and rushing yards per game following his record-setting performance, making him the most efficient back in football.​​

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady must commit to feeding Cook early and often against Kansas City's defensive front. The Bills' under-center run game has been particularly effective, with 85 percent of Cook's carries against Carolina coming from under center, allowing him to build momentum toward the line of scrimmage. This approach creates advantageous blocking angles for Buffalo's offensive line while forcing Kansas City's defense to honor the run threat rather than selling out against Allen's passing attack.​

The Chiefs' defensive tackle situation exacerbates their run defense struggles. Beyond All-Pro Chris Jones, Kansas City lacks depth and consistency along the interior. Omarr Norman-Lott suffered a torn ACL that ended his season, leaving the Chiefs thin at one of their most critical positions. Derrick Nnadi ranks among the worst defensive linemen in the league according to Pro Football Focus, while Jerry Tillery hasn't fared much better. This deficiency allows Buffalo's offensive line, ranked third in the league by Pro Football Focus, to dominate one-on-one matchups and create running lanes.​

Opening the Playbook Through Play-Action Success

Establishing Cook as a consistent threat accomplishes more than just accumulating rushing yards. It fundamentally transforms how Kansas City's defense must approach the game, creating opportunities for Allen to exploit one of his greatest strengths: play-action passing. The Bills' offensive line has shown exceptional ability to execute zone blocking schemes with precision timing, allowing Cook to find green grass while keeping defenders honest.​

Josh Allen went 5-5 for 71 yards off of play action last night, per @NextGenStats. He had a couple of brilliant throws off of PA. Watch on the first clip how he moves the deep safety with his eyes before throwing. Second clip he hits essentially a 3rd window throw. Good stuff. pic.twitter.com/sToBC2n6dz — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 6, 2025

When defenses load the box to stop the run, Allen becomes virtually unstoppable. He leads the NFL with 42 throws from the pocket without being sacked this season, doubling the next closest quarterback. On scrambles outside designed runs, Allen has completed 16 passes for 142 yards and six touchdowns this season. By forcing Kansas City to commit extra defenders to stopping Cook, Buffalo creates one-on-one matchups on the perimeter that favor their receiving corps.​

The Chiefs' pass defense has performed admirably this season, allowing just 174.6 passing yards per game and ranking among the league's best against deep throws. Kansas City has surrendered only seven passing touchdowns all season while allowing just 159 yards per game over their last six contests. This defensive strength makes attacking through the air as a primary strategy risky for Buffalo, particularly given that Bills receivers are forcing Allen to throw into tight coverage over 14 percent of the time, with his completion rate in those scenarios ranking sixth-worst in the league.​

However, play-action changes everything. By establishing Cook's rushing attack early, the Bills can leverage Allen's improvisational brilliance when defenses bite on run fakes. Allen's ability to extend plays and create magic outside the pocket becomes exponentially more dangerous when Kansas City's defensive backs are anticipating run rather than pass. The threat of Cook breaking another 60-plus yard touchdown run will keep Chiefs defenders creeping toward the line of scrimmage, opening opportunities for big plays downfield.

The Blueprint for Victory

For Buffalo to emerge victorious in this massive Week 9 clash, they must commit to establishing Cook as the centerpiece of their offensive gameplan. The Bills need to hand Cook the ball 20-plus times, using under-center formations and zone blocking schemes to create running lanes against Kansas City's vulnerable defensive front. This approach accomplishes multiple objectives: it controls the clock, keeps Mahomes off the field, opens play-action opportunities for Allen, and wears down a Chiefs defense that already struggles against the run.

The Bills have demonstrated they can beat Kansas City during the regular season, winning four consecutive matchups between these AFC powerhouses. However, those victories came when Buffalo could dictate terms and force the Chiefs to play their style of football. Allowing this game to become a passing contest between Allen and Mahomes plays into Kansas City's hands, given their superior pass defense and championship pedigree in high-pressure situations.​

Sunday's showdown represents a statement game for both franchises, with significant implications for playoff seeding and AFC supremacy. While the quarterback matchup will capture national attention, the game's outcome likely hinges on whether Buffalo's offensive line and James Cook can impose their will against Kansas City's suspect run defense. If Cook approaches 150-plus yards and the Bills control time of possession, they'll position themselves for victory in front of a raucous home crowd desperate to see their team finally vanquish the Chiefs when it matters most.