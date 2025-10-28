The Buffalo Bills are riding high after a Week 8 blowout win over the Carolina Panthers, but running back James Cook just added fuel to the AFC East fire. A viral podcast moment has now become bulletin board material for the Miami Dolphins ahead of their rematch in two weeks down in South Beach. The last time these teams met, Buffalo came out on top 31–21 in a Week 3 Thursday Night Football clash.

Appearing on Underdog’s The Arena: Gridiron, the two-time Pro Bowler was quizzed about his first 100-yard rushing performance in the NFL. When Cook hesitated, host Kinsey Wolanski gave him a savage hint.

“This team is trash.”

That’s all Cook needed.

Co-host Aqib Talib and the studio erupted in laughter. The correct answer was the Las Vegas Raiders, but the comment from Cook about the Dolphins had already landed—and fans were quick to clip it.

Underdog’s official X (formerly known as Twitter), posted a video of the exchange Tuesday afternoon with a caption that perfectly captured the moment.

“The Dolphins caught a stray from James Cook 🤣”

Article Continues Below

The Dolphins caught a stray from James Cook 😂 (via @ArenaGridiron) pic.twitter.com/fZdWZaVgh3 — Underdog (@Underdog) October 28, 2025

The internet didn’t miss a beat. Within minutes, fans flooded the comments, Dolphins supporters fuming and Bills Mafia celebrating. Whether meant as a joke or not, Cook’s reaction became instant ammo in one of the league’s most unpredictable rivalries.

The timing couldn’t have been better (or worse, depending on your view). Cook had just posted a career-high 216 yards and two touchdowns in a 409 demolition of the Panthers just two days prior. The moment instantly gained traction, with post surpassing 200K views.

To be fair, the Dolphins haven’t consistently struggled to contain Cook. In seven career meetings, they’ve held him under 45 rushing yards in four of those games. But in Week 3 of this season, he torched Miami for 108 yards and a touchdown—his highest total in the AFC East divisional rivalry so far.

The running back’s comments during the podcast may have been light-hearted, but they landed hard. With a Week 10 rematch set for November 9 in South Beach, the clip is bound to resurface.

Add in the Dolphins vs. Bills history, and this moment might just spark the most personal AFC East showdown of the season.