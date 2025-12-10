The Buffalo Bills have had a solid 2025 season up to this point, but it has not been their usual dominant self. They have had sporadic issues, but the main thing that has kept them from reaching their full potential this year has been injuries. They have had injuries pile up on both sides of the ball. As Week 15 gets ready to start, the Bills seem like they are finally getting healthy.

On Wednesday, head coach Sean McDermott talked to the media and said that defensive end Joey Bosa, wide receiver Joshua Palmer, linebacker Terrel Bernard, and right tackle Spencer Brown would all be limited participants in practice. This was on top of the fact that McDermott also addressed Mecole Hardman's progress, despite being on the Injured Reserve.

The Bills’ Wednesday session was a walk-through, so each player's designation was an estimation of their participation had it been a full practice, but this is still good news.

Bosa missed his first game of the season this past week against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he still leads the Bills in sacks with five and tackles for loss with eight this season. Brown, who has missed the last two games for Buffalo, has helped the Bills' offensive line play exceptionally well. Alec Anderson and Ryan Van Demark have replaced Brown over the previous two games as they shuffled the lineup.

It has been more of a disappointment for Bernard and Palmer, but getting both of them back is needed for depth. Shaq Thompson replaced him as the centerpiece at the second level in the linebacking corps. Then, for Palmer, he has yet to find his footing in the Bills’ passing game, having recorded just 18 receptions for 272 yards without a touchdown through eight games played this season.

Finally, if Mecole Hardman can return from IR, it gives the Bills a nearly fully healthy wide receiving corps. Hardman missed the last three games for Buffalo and only appeared in one game before that for the Bills, but he is a proven playmaker with the ball in his hands.