The Buffalo Bills have a big game coming up in Week 15, as they will face the New England Patriots. This will be a divisional battle that many people will be tuned into, and the players themselves will probably have a little more energy in this game. There is also a good chance that the Bills get some reinforcements back on defense, as Joey Bosa missed their last game.

When head coach Sean McDermott was asked if there was a possibility that Bosa could return against the Patriots, he said, “I believe there is.”

“Again, just need to get — you got to understand sight unseen for me,” McDermott said. “This is the medical team saying we'll just take it one day at a time.

“So, I'm kind of, you know, waiting on them each day and seeing how it goes. So, we'll get with him again tomorrow, and then as we head into Wednesday. Wednesday, it will probably be a walkthrough. So, that'll be hard to tell for sure, but at least we'll be able to get out there and do the walkthrough at least at this point. So, we'll just take it and see how it goes here.”

Bosa missed Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a hamstring injury, and the first game that he did not play since joining the team in the offseason.

This season, Bosa has been the biggest game-changer for the Bills, as he leads the team in sacks and tackles for loss. With the injuries they have dealt with on that side of the ball, he is a breath of fresh air, and they will need him against the Patriots, one of the hottest teams in the league.

If the Bills are able to win, they could keep their chances at winning the division for the sixth straight season alive.