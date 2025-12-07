The Buffalo Bills improved to 8-4 with a dominant showing on the road in Week 13. The Bills boosted their playoff chances by blowing out the Pittsburgh Steelers, 26-7. Buffalo will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and a win would make the team a near lock to reach the postseason.

The Bills’ ground game took over in Pittsburgh as Buffalo ran all over the Steelers, racking up 249 rushing yards. But the Bills could get an important piece of the passing game back in Week 14.

Dalton Kincaid is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. However, he “plans to try to play” against the Bengals, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The third-year tight end is dealing with hamstring and knee injuries.

Dalton Kincaid could bolster the Bills' passing game

Planning “to try to play” doesn’t inspire much confidence. But the Bills will take it. Kincaid injured his hamstring in Week 10’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The team ruled him out early in the second half.

The Bills labeled Kincaid week-to-week with the injury. He’s missed three straight games as Buffalo pushes for the playoffs, leaving Josh Allen without one of his favorite targets.

Prior to his injury, Kincaid had a big impact on Buffalo’s offense. He had already tied his 2024 yardage total in just eight games and set a new career high with four touchdowns. Kincaid made franchise history as the first tight end with four or more receptions in the team’s first three games.

Allen has had to overcome a dearth of receiving options in Kincaid's absence. The Bills benched Keon Coleman for disciplinary reasons, making the second-year wideout a healthy scratch for two straight weeks. Coleman was back on the field in Week 13 and produced a 2/9/1 line.

While a potential Kincaid return is great news for the Bills' offense, the defense will be shorthanded in Week 14. Joey Bosa and Terrel Bernard will miss the Bengals game with injuries. Bosa is dealing with a hamstring strain and Bernard will sit out his second straight game with an elbow injury.