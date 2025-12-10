It has been a big year for standout wide receiver Khalil Shakir, as he not only signed a huge $60 million contract extension with the Buffalo Bills, but he and his wife also welcomed their first baby.

However, don't expect him to be making the same claims as former NFL Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr., who recently described how hard it would be to make a five-year, $100 million contract last.

Several people, from fellow athlete Carmelo Anthony to Mike Epps, have weighed in on the matter. Now, Shakir, who is a new dad, has his thoughts. He has always been smart with money. Not cheap, but perhaps frugal. That should bode well for his post-playing career.

“I always ask [myself], ‘What is the lifestyle that you wanna live down the road? What is the lifestyle that I want for my family down the road?'” he pondered. “I have a newborn, so [I'm always] thinking about her and my wife and how I want things to look 10 years from now. A lot of times, it's important not to be impulsive.”

He knows it's often easier said than done, especially as someone who signed a life-changing contract extension.

“I think a lot of times you do get pressured, as a young athlete, into making flashy purchases and maybe not being smart with financial decisions,” Shakir conceded.

However, if you ask yourself the questions Shakir asks himself before making “impulsive” purchases or decisions, you'll “find your answer.”

Currently, Shakir is partnering with Kelley Blue Book, and he's hoping to bring some financial guidance to others. Kelley Blue Book helps Shakir do research to influence his decisions.

“The way I live my life just aligns perfectly with everything that they have going on,” he said of Kelley Blue Book. “It's a blessing, to be honest.”

Khalil Shakir remembers signing his $60 million contract extension with the Bills

On Feb. 25, 2025, Shakir and the Bills came to an agreement on a four-year contract extension worth $60.2 million with $32 million guaranteed, and he will receive $18 million in the first year.

Almost 10 months later, it's “surreal” to Shakir. It's every aspiring football player's dream to make it to the big leagues and sign a second contract. Many try, only a select few succeed.

“[Signing a contract extension] is something that I [have] dreamed about,” Shakir said. “I started playing football when I was seven years old. You start playing ball, and you're like, Man, I want to make it to the pros. But the [odds] of making it and then signing a second contract are against you.

“So when it actually happened, that whole day just felt like a dream. You kind of black out in a sense, and [are] like, This is really going on right now,” he added.

Ultimately, he is just “thankful” for the Bills. They have believed in the fifth-round pick since drafting him in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Boise State. So far, their bet has paid off.

Did he make any big purchases after signing the deal?

Even though he is making significantly more than he was on his first contract, Shakir didn't feed his temptations and purchase anything flashy after signing his new deal: “I honestly didn't feel the need to purchase anything.”

Now, there were naturally some thoughts that came to mind.

“When I first signed the contract, I was thinking of so many different things,” he admitted. “Like, What now? What's something that I [have] wanted to get since I was a kid?”

Luckily, he didn't do it. Shakir even explained that he doesn't like seeing money leave his account, even though he has plenty of it. It makes sense, given his background.

“My parents did a great job at making sure that my siblings [and I understood] the true value in things and not taking anything for granted,” Shakir recalled.

He elaborated, “I'm kind of weird when it comes to that stuff. It's like I get the money in my account, and I don't want to see it go anywhere. [If I] go and purchase even a soda or something and the account goes down a little bit, I freak out. I'm very weird like that.”

Becoming a dad

On Nov. 17, 2025, Khalil and Sayler Shakir welcomed their baby, Sunny Haven Shakir, into the world. Naturally, becoming a dad has been a big change, but Shakir seems up for the challenge.

“It is fun…exciting…[and] scary,” Shakir said of being a dad. “The best thing ever is being a parent. My wife [and I] look at her, [and] we're like, That's our child.

“It sounds silly, but you're like, That's us right there. We were raised so differently, [and now we're] meshing together to make sure that she has the best life ever. It's a blessing,” he continued.

Fear not, Bills fans — Shakir is signed for four more seasons after 2025, so he's not going anywhere. However, even he acknowledged that having a baby has changed his mindset going forward. He is more aware of what life holds “down the road,” as even he is aware that football only lasts so long.

“I play a very violent sport, and I don't think it's wrong to think about how my life and our life looks down the road,” he explained. “For me, obviously, there's the contract that I just signed. I want to be a Buffalo Bill as long as I can.”

He loves the city and fanbase, and the Bills have helped shape Shakir as a young man. So, going forward, Shakir will “put my best foot forward every single day until” whenever his tenure ends.

“Obviously, I'm here for the next four or five years, so we're gonna do that. Anything beyond that, we'll see how it goes,” he said before conceding, “I think as the years go on and seeing this child grow, the main thing [on] my mind is doing everything I can to provide a perfect life for her.”

What's next for Khalil Shakir and the Bills?

At the time of his interview with ClutchPoints, Shakir and the Bills were two days removed from their epic fourth-quarter comeback win against the Cincinnati Bengals, largely thanks to Josh Allen and the defense's heroics. Shakir also scored his first touchdown in six weeks, which had to feel great.

“I think in the fourth quarter we were down 10,” Shakir remembered. “And for us, a thing we say is as long as there's time on the clock, we always have a chance.”

Sure, every team likely says that, but how many can back it up? Well, only one NFL team has Josh Allen, whom Shakir hailed as “hands down the best player,” not just quarterback, in the NFL.

Right now, Shakir is locked in with the Bills. They are currently behind the New England Patriots in the division race, but they are firmly in the playoff picture.

They close out their year with games against the Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Jets. Shakir is the team's leading receiver with 585 yards, and he will likely have to continue carrying the load going forward.