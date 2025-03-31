During the 2024 NFL Playoffs, James Cook's brother, Dalvin, posted on social media that the Buffalo Bills' running back deserves $20 million per season. And since then, Cook has been very public with his asking price from the Bills. After saying he wants $15 million annually on an Instagram livestream, Cook doubled down on contractual desires when he appeared on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson. Now, during the annual NFL owners meetings, the Bills' general manager, Brandon Beane, explained where they're at in signing running back James Cook to a contract extension.

“His reps and him put it out there that we did talk, so I'm not sharing anything new,” Beane said via Ari Meirov on X. “It didn't lead to anything, as far as closing in on a deal. So, we moved on to the guys that we were more on the same page with. At this point, we're onto the draft. Once we got Benford done, I don't see us doing any deals anytime soon.

“We're gonna focus on the draft and getting our cap in order, planning for how we cut the 53 down,” Beane added. ” Because, like I've told you guys, even though we have cap space today, it's on top 51. So, depending on how many players we draft, who we see having the best chance to unseat players, and what that looks like at a 53 cut, we've got to plan for that as well. But again, just because we don't have [James Cook] signed today doesn't mean next year, we still can't get him done before he gets to free agency.”

#Bills GM Brandon Beane says they had early extension talks with RB James Cook but moved on after no progress. The team has since extended other players (Shakir, Rousseau, Bernard, Benford) and is now focused on the draft, with no extensions planned for now. (🎥 @BuffaloBills) pic.twitter.com/G5bhq0a9cW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

As a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Cook was quiet during his rookie season, hardly eclipsing 500 rushing yards. However, over the next two seasons, Cook improved each year. In fact, Cook even led the NFL in rushing touchdowns, 16, showing that he has the potential to be among the league's best backs.

Now, could 2024 have been an outlier? After looking at his stat sheet, there's an argument there.

2022: 16 games, 0 starts, 89 carries, 507 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs, 21 receptions, 180 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

16 games, 0 starts, 89 carries, 507 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs, 21 receptions, 180 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD 2023: 17 games, 13 starts, 237 carries, 1,112 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs, 44 receptions, 445 receiving yards, 4 receiving TDs

17 games, 13 starts, 237 carries, 1,112 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs, 44 receptions, 445 receiving yards, 4 receiving TDs 2024: 16 games, 16 starts, 207 carries, 1,009 rushing yards, 16 rushing TDs, 32 receptions, 258 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

Even in 2024, his production decreased in rushing yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns. But, with 16 touchdowns on the ground, did he prove he was worthy of a $15 million annual salary? Brandon Beane seemingly doesn't completely agree with the proposed extension, as Cook and the Bills haven't agreed to a new contract.

It isn't the end of the world, as Cook still has some time before he hits free agency. Once the 2025 NFL season concludes, the Bills can break out the panic button if he hasn't re-signed. But — if he has another season of 16 touchdowns — the price tag could go up on James Cook's contract extension with the Bills.