Buffalo Bills running back James Cook went from hinting he wants $15 million per year on a contract extension to being plain about it.

Following his “15 mill year” social media comment last week, Cook joined Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson and reiterated his desire.

“I just feel like we're deserving of it. Like, why not? We work all of our life to get paid. Feed me the big bucks. I want to go chase the highest of the highest, and I'm going to keep doing it,” Cook said, via Ryan Talbot of New York Upstate.

“I'm going to stand on what I stand on. And I don't want to feel like a cancer at all. Because I don't like all that attention and all that. That's not me, honestly. I'm just standing on business and what I deserve. That's it. What I deserve.”

James Cook, Bills approach offseason to retool for 2025

James Cook has shown throughout his young Buffalo Bills career that he would be deserving of a solid contract extension.

Cook is coming off a strong 2024 season where he's settled in as the top running back on the team. He rushed for 16 touchdowns, tying O.J. Simpson for the most in a season in franchise history. He also tied with Derrick Henry and Jahmyr Gibbs as the NFL rushing touchdowns leader with 16.

Cook earned two Pro Bowl selections within three seasons, proving his status as one of the best running backs in the NFL. While the Bills finished 13-4 in the regular season, they ultimately fell short of the Super Bowl after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

Regardless, the Bills will be busy in the offseason. On top of retooling the roster to keep building around star quarterback and defending MVP Josh Allen, they also have to approach Cook in a careful manner to keep him in the long term.