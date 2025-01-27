In a somewhat controversial Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game, running back James Cook had social media in a flutter after his incredible touchdown run on fourth-and-goal to cap off a seven-minute scoring drive. Alongside many Bills fans, Cook's older brother Dalvin Cook joined the online discussion, giving his take on his sibling's next contract.

“$20,000,000 / yr 💰,” Cook wrote, supporting his little brother.

After being selected with the 63rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Cook has been one of the league's better backs.

Aside from a lackluster rookie year when he shared the backfield with Devin Singletary and Zack Moss, Cook finished 2023 and 2024 with over 1,000 rushing yards.

2022: 89 rushes, 507 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 21 receptions, 180 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

2023: 237 rushes, 1,112 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs, 44 receptions, 445 receiving yards, 4 receiving TDs

2024: 207 rushes, 1,009 rushing yards, 16 rushing TDs, 65 receptions, 258 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

Then, in the 2024 NFL Playoffs, Cook added 53 carries, 272 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, six receptions, and 64 receiving yards.

So, it's safe to say Cook had an impressive 2024 season. After a low-impact rookie year and a lukewarm 2023 season, Cook wasn't necessarily on his way to setting any records with his second contract.

He's played well enough to deserve a second contract with the Bills, and he's due to get it in the next couple of years.

After signing a four-year contract for $5.8 million as a second-round pick, the price is expected to go up once it's time to sign his new deal.

Cook's current market value is a yearly annual salary of $8.9 million, per Spotrac, which comes in far lower than Dalvin's evaluation.

Now, maybe it's just because it's his brother, but not many running backs get contracts worth $20 million per year.

In fact, there isn't a running back in the league who makes $20 million per season.

The highest average salary among running backing the NFL is Christian McCaffrey, who makes $19 million per year, according to Spotrac.

Adding to that, only five running backs in the NFL even make more than $10 million.

Christian McCaffrey: $19 million

Jonathan Taylor: $14 million

Saquon Barkley: $12.6 million

Alvin Kamara: $12.3 million

Josh Jacobs: $12 million

So, while his older brother thinks he'll overtake as the NFL's highest-paid running back, Cook might need another impressive season in 2025.