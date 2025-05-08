The Buffalo Bills, led by general manager Brandon Beane, have spent most of their offseason handing their core group of players big money contract extensions. One guy who has been notably absent from that group is running back James Cook, and while he has made it clear he is looking for a new deal, Beane isn't worried about his status amid his desire for a contract extension.

Cook has established himself as one of the top running backs in the league over the past two seasons, earning a pair of Pro Bowl selections in 2023 and 2024, while also leading the league with 16 rushing touchdowns last season. Cook skipped Buffalo's voluntary offseason workouts last month, but Beane does not believe his desire for a new contract will impact his status for the 2025 campaign.

“I know we've had people in the building that he's been talking with, and I have no doubts, when it's time to play football, he'll be ready to roll,” Beane said on Mad Dog Sports Radio.

Brandon Beane, Bills not worried about James Cook's contract status

Cook is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and with Beane handing out several other extensions already, it's reasonable for the star running back to be looking for a new deal this offseason. However, to this point, the two sides haven't been able to hammer anything out, with Cook sending a message to the team by deciding to not show up for the team's voluntary offseason workouts.

The good news is that there is still ample time for Buffalo and Cook to find some sort of contract resolution, but these are the sort of situations teams always want to avoid with their star players. Beane is confident this issue won't carry over to the football field, but until Cook has a new contract in place, it's a situation that will continue to hover around the team.