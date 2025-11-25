Following a shocking 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football last week, the Buffalo Bills are looking to regain ground in the AFC East. While many thought this year was the Bills' time to march towards the Super Bowl, the resurgent New England Patriots have claimed the East's lead at 10-2. Ahead of a pivotal matchup versus a fellow AFC playoff contender in the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN's Adam Schefter broke news via X, formerly Twitter, that Buffalo was signing veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

“Bills signed WR Brandin Cooks,” broke Schefter.

At 7-4, the Bills aren't out of the running by any means. Currently 2.5 games behind the Patriots with six games remaining, there is certainly a way back to the top of the AFC East. That includes wins over the Steelers on Sunday and at New England in two weeks. Can Cooks help Allen and the Buffalo offense get their groove back against Pittsburgh on the road this coming weekend?

Bills look to get back on track after Thursday night's defeat to the Texans

Even before last Thursday's surprising defeat, the Bills had shown an inconsistent form since starting the season 4-0. A 3-4 record since that start, including a home loss to the Patriots, as well as two other puzzling performances on the road, has many confused about the viability of Buffalo's chances at Super Bowl contention.

Allen's dip in form has been a reason for the drop off in form. Last season's NFL MVP, Allen's decision-making has been head-scratching, to say the least. Down four key offensive contributors, including three targets, Cooks should be able to help ease those losses. While the former first-rounder didn't contribute too much in his latest stint with the New Orleans Saints, his experience should make his transition smoother. Can Cooks and Allen get on the same page, helping the Bills get back on track towards a long-awaited Super Bowl berth?