The Buffalo Bills absorbed a tough loss to the Houston Texans, 23-19, at NRG Stadium on Thursday after their last-gasp rally fell short.

Calen Bullock secured the win for the Texans after intercepting Josh Allen's pass to Josh Palmer in their final drive following their huge conversion on 4th and 27 with less than a minute to go. Bullock also picked off Allen's pass in the second quarter.

The Texans notched their third straight win to improve to 6-5, while the Bills fell to 7-4.

It could be a costly loss for Buffalo, as Spencer Brown was seen with a sling on his arm in the locker room, as reported by ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg.

The 27-year-old right tackle hurt his shoulder in the game but came back. He, however, was removed in their final drive.

The severity of Brown's injury remains unclear. But if he is forced to sit out for an extended period, the Bills' pass protection will be badly affected.

Allen went 24-of-34 for 253 yards but failed to pass for a touchdown for only the second time this season. He was also sacked a career-worst eight times by the Texans' unforgiving defense. Will Anderson Jr. had two and a half sacks, while Danielle Hunter had two sacks.

Allen, the reigning MVP, threw for three touchdowns and rushed for three more in their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11.

Houston, which played without CJ Stroud due to a concussion, went above .500 for the first time this season. Davis Mills stepped up in the absence of Stroud, going 16-of-30 for 153 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.