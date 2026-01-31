The Buffalo Bills were the last organization to make a significant head coaching change after they decided to part ways with Sean McDermott following the heartbreaking loss that the Bills suffered in the AFC Divisional Round against the Denver Broncos. The goal was to shake things up following the loss, and they did just that by promoting Joe Brady to their head coach.

Brady has gotten right to work on his staff. Senior NFL reporter for “The Athletic,” Dianna Russini, reported that the Bills are hiring Cardinals special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers for the same role. The move comes after the Bills hired Brady, and after the Cardinals moved on from Jonathan Gannon, who is still looking for a new head coach.

Rodgers has been a longtime special teams coordinator in the NFL and has been with the Cardinals since 2018. He served in the role under former head coaches Steve Wilks, Kliff Kingsbury, and Jonathan Gannon.

Since 2010, Rodgers has also been the special teams coordinator for the Panthers, Broncos, and Bears. Rodgers replaces Chris Tabor in Buffalo, who signed on to become the Dolphins’ special teams coordinator after the Bills fired McDermott earlier this month.

It is worth noting that last year, under Tabor, Ray Davis had 943 kick-return yards and a 97-yard touchdown, leading the league with 30.4 yards per return. Davis earned first-team All-Pro honors. He also helped Buffalo stay on track despite using three different kickers and three different punters as injuries decimated that group.

Rodgers is the first coordinator that the Bills filled. Buffalo is also expected to fill its defensive coordinator position soon, with one of the leading candidates being Denver Broncos assistant head coach/defensive passing game coordinator Jim Leonhard. It is worth noting that Leonhard started and ended his NFL playing career with the Bills, so the connection runs deep.

On offense, there are no updates yet on who will be the new offensive coordinator, and Brady is a great offensive mind himself, so no Buffalo fans should worry too much about that side of the ball.