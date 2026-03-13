The Buffalo Bills have made a couple moves in NFL Free Agency to this point. The new league year officially began on Wednesday, meaning their new signings and trade pickups are officially members of the roster. One name Bills fans should see officially join the squad soon is veteran safety Geno Stone.

Stone is signing a one-year contract with Buffalo, as first reported by insider Jordan Schultz. This is the fourth defensive signing for Buffalo this offseason. Stone joins Bradley Chubb, Dee Alford, and CJ Gardner-Johnson as new faces on Joe Brady's defense.

Stone joins Buffalo ahead of his seventh season in the NFL. The former Iowa star was a seventh-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent parts of four seasons in Baltimore, becoming part of their rotation in his sophomore campaign.

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The newest Bills safety truly broke out in 2023. He picked off seven passes for the Ravens while starting a career-high 11 games. He also recorded nine pass defenses as well as a then-career high 68 combined tackles.

Stone left the Ravens after this breakout year, joining the Cincinnati Bengals on a two-year contract. With the Bengals, he was able to continue the momentum he found in 2023. In his two seasons in Cincinnati, Stone established himself as a starting-caliber safety. This past season, he picked off two passes while recording 100+ tackles for the first time in his career.

The Bills will have a completely new look in their secondary in 2026. Buffalo is looking to take the next step after continuously falling short of a Super Bowl title. They certainly hope the signing of Stone can aid them in their championship goals this coming season.