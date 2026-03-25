The Buffalo Bills seem willing to do whatever it takes to get to a Super Bowl in 2026. Buffalo replaced Sean McDermott with Joe Brady at head coach and acquired DJ Moore from Chicago. But one Bills insider believes the team may not be done adding talent at wide receiver this offseason.

Bills reporter Sal Capaccio explained why the team may still draft a wide receiver in the first round of the draft.

“I don't take WR off table in Rd 1 for Bills even after trading for DJ Moore simply because of financials,” Capaccio wrote on Wednesday. “WR is kinda like the new QB. Rookie deals vs deals after 3-4 years for really good ones are astronomically different. And that's just one guy. You need another 4-5 on roster.”

Capaccio's financial arguments makes a lot of sense after examining Buffalo's salary cap. Buffalo has $12.29 million in cap space right now. However they are projected to be $22.15 million over the 2027 salary cap already. They will fall further in the hole after signing their 2026 draft class to their rookie contracts.

Buffalo already has Khalil Shakir on a $60 million contract on top of Moore's contract. The Bills could get a lot of bang for their buck by adding a rookie receiver on a cheap, long-term contract.

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But the elephant in the room if Buffalo's defense, which may fans cite as the team's biggest area of need.

Capaccio agrees that it is a big need. However, he reiterated that hitting on a first-round receiver could be a big financial win for the Bills.

“Looking [at] the roster, it makes more sense for defense, and I'd still lean that way…..I'm just saying that rookie WR contracts (and of course hitting on that youn/early drafted guy matter) can create so much more flexibility vs having to trade for or sign them after 3-4 years,” Capaccio added.

It will be fascinating to see how Buffalo approaches the first round of the draft next month.