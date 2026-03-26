Last season was supposed to be the Buffalo Bills' year. The season that they finally clinched their spot in the Super Bowl, competing for a Lombardi Trophy. Instead, an AFC Divisional round loss to the Denver Broncos has led to an offseason of change so far. Sean McDermott was fired as head coach. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady was promoted to replace him. Now, as the Bills look to take the next step under Brady, they've added a few more offensive pieces. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter via X, formerly Twitter, Buffalo signed offensive linemen Austin Corbett and Lloyd Cushenberry III in addition to wide receiver Trent Sherfield.

“Bills signed three free agents to one-year contracts: 🏈G/C Austin Corbett, 🏈C Lloyd Cushenberry III, and 🏈WR Trent Sherfield,” posted Schefter on Thursday afternoon.

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Corbett and Cushenberry III both bring starting experience to the Bills' offensive line. Both veterans could compete for starting roles, as the interior of Buffalo's line could use some improvement. Corbett played with the Cleveland Browns for two seasons, followed by three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, before spending the last four in Carolina with the Panthers. Meanwhile, Cushenberry III played in Denver for the Broncos for four seasons, followed by two with the Tennessee Titans.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen could use more protection, something which both Corbett and Cushenberry III should help with. Meanwhile, the addition of Sherfield could help at least raise the floor of Buffalo's receiving corps. The 30-year-old has played for seven teams, including a stint with the Bills in 2023. Now, he returns for a second stint. All three of today's additions should help bolster Buffalo's offensive depth. Can they provide more, possibly help spark a Super Bowl run? If so, then three one-year deals will look like quite the steal.