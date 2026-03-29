The Buffalo Bills have had a busy offseason, recently trading for wide receiver DJ Moore of the Chicago Bears in order to give Josh Allen some more help down the field. This move was preceded by the team firing head coach Sean McDermott in the wake of their playoff loss, and promoting Joe Brady to the same position.

Brady has some experience working with Moore when the two were both members of the Carolina Panthers organization, and recently, Brady got 100% real on what he envisions the wide receiver bringing to the team this season.

“I know the person, the player, the skill set,” Brady said, per Bobby Kownack of NFL.com. “I know we had a really good offense last year. Adding DJ to it should only make Josh's life a lot easier and make Khalil Shakir's life a lot easier. He's dynamic and he's going to make our team a lot better.”

Brady also spoke on how Moore is the same, and different, than he was five years ago during their time together in Carolina.

“Five years is a long time. But the player that I turned on the tape wasn't any different in terms of the way that he moved, the skill set, the opportunity, the big plays, using him in a bunch of different ways. I saw that, and I didn't see a guy that has had any drop-off,” he said.

The Bills' wide receiver room was among the most unproductive in the NFL this past season, and, while he isn't a perfect player, Moore made some huge catches for the Bears during their surprise run to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs last year.

If he can establish synergy with quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills' passing game could take another step forward in 2026.