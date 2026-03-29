Recently, the Buffalo Bills opted to shake things up by acquiring wide receiver DJ Moore from the Chicago Bears. The move was a clear signal from the front office that they are committed to bringing in a better receiving core next year for quarterback Josh Allen to work with.

Still, not everyone is on board with the Moore trade. Recently, ESPN analyst Ben Solak broke down why he didn't necessarily view the Moore trade in a positive light for the Bills.

“I've had a lower opinion than consensus on Moore going back to his Carolina days, and I continue to have my suspicions. He's fast but not fast enough to be a true field-stretching threat,” noted Solak on ESPN.com, also pointing out some of Moore's mental lapses over the years when running routes.

However, Solak did concede that “Moore is the best receiver rostered by the Bills, and his best days came with Joe Brady in Carolina.”

Following the Bills' playoff exit at the hands of the Denver Broncos in January, it was clear that a change was needed in order to give Allen more help in the receiver department. Former Florida State wideout Keon Coleman has not materialized into the star that Buffalo had hoped it would be drafting, as he frequently found himself benched by the coaching staff for disciplinary reasons last year, and did not produce at an elite level when he was on the field.

While Moore is not without his flaws, he does give the Bills a big play threat, who made numerous key catches for Chicago on their surprising run to the NFC divisional round of the playoffs last year.

In any case, the Bills' schedule for the 2026 season is slated to be released in May.