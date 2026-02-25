The Buffalo Bills are considering everything in the 2026 offseason, including a major change to their cornerback and safety rooms. Amid a transition to defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, the team is considering a position change to veteran mainstay Taron Johnson.

Johnson has been the Bills' primary nickel cornerback since joining the team in 2018, but general manager Brandon Beane revealed the coaching staff is considering moving him to safety in 2026, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reported.

The potential position change has less to do with Johnson's play and more to do with the new coaching staff. Johnson's nickelback position was instrumental in Sean McDermott's signature nickel defense, which is less important in Leonhard's system. Leonhard has already acknowledged his intention to implement a 3-4 base scheme to improve the Bills' pass-rush and backfield pressure.

Moving Johnson could also get the most out of the Bills' cornerback surplus. In addition to Johnson, Buffalo has Christian Benford, Dane Jackson, Tre'Davious White, Maxwell Hairston and Dorian Strong under contract in 2026. Hairston and Strong each impressed with their opportunities as rookies and are both premier year-two breakout candidates next season.

While the modern NFL requires all teams to have a quality nickelback, the Bills could get more value out of Johnson as a safety. The 29-year-old has been a cornerback his entire career, but over the last five years, he has developed into one of the best tacklers at his position. Johnson's 68.3 tackling grade on Pro Football Focus ranked 59th of 217 cornerbacks rated on the site in 2025.

Before injuries slowed him down in the last two seasons, Johnson recorded a career-high 98 tackles and three forced fumbles in 2023 to earn a second-team All-Pro nod.