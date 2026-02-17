As free agency approaches, NFL rumors about Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Mike Evans have intensified. His agent, Deryk Gilmore, has issued a statement addressing the surge of misleading headlines on platforms like X and TikTok. Gilmore noted that many of these posts utilize artificial intelligence and fabricated quotes to create stories designed to boost social media engagement.

He urged fans to disregard these traps and rely solely on information shared by Evans himself or his family foundation, emphasizing that the consistency Evans has demonstrated throughout his career is being distorted by online fiction.

A return to Tampa Bay is certainly an option for Evans, but the idea of becoming the top receiver in Buffalo alongside quarterback Josh Allen is also appealing. With new coach Joe Brady at the helm, Evans could serve as a crucial target for Allen and create mismatches in the low red zone. This was noticed by ESPN.

The notion of Buffalo aggressively pursuing a proven and reliable target makes sense, especially since Evans had surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for 11 consecutive seasons before injuries impacted his 2025 campaign. This season was cut short due to a broken collarbone, limiting the veteran to just 368 yards, and nevertheless, his late touchdown against the Dolphins demonstrated that he still possesses the elite talent necessary to anchor a championship contender like the Bills.

After the Buccaneers' elimination from the playoffs, the veteran receiver is in no rush to determine his future.

Evans has indicated that he will likely take a month or two to evaluate his options, a timeframe consistent with his previous career decisions. While retirement is a possibility after twelve seasons, entering free agency is still a strong option. The Buccaneers would certainly welcome him back, but Evans now has the chance to shape the final chapter of his career by choosing between loyalty in Tampa or embarking on a new adventure with a contender.

With 108 touchdowns and over 13,000 receiving yards, Evans has already solidified his legacy, and Tampa Bay is prepared for his decision, having integrated young talents like Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan into their plans.