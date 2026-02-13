Championship windows in the NFL rarely slam shut without warning. They creak, strain, and flash warning signs long before they close. For the Buffalo Bills, the 2025 season felt exactly like that. They were certainly dominant enough to affirm their contender status. At the same time, they were incomplete enough to remind everyone how razor-thin the Super Bowl margin truly is. Josh Allen remains in his prime, the ground game has evolved into a league-leading force, and the core is battle-tested. Yet January ended the same way it often has in Western New York. Buffalo was short of the summit. Now, the 2026 offseason may require bold, seismic trades that reshape the Bills' identity overnight.

Unfinished

The Bills’ 2025 campaign was a fascinating blend of innovation and frustration. It culminated in a 12-5 record that showcased both evolution and lingering vulnerability. Offensively, the team reached new heights on the ground. They led the NFL with 2,714 rushing yards. James Cook captured the league rushing title. He spearheaded a backfield renaissance that added balance to an offense historically defined by Allen’s arm.

Yet for all the statistical brilliance, Buffalo’s divisional dominance slipped. Their five-year hold on the AFC East crown ended. The surging New England Patriots overtook them. Entering the playoffs as the No. 6 seed, the Bills delivered a statement performance in the Wild Card round. They secured their first road playoff victory since 1992 with a gritty win over Jacksonville. Momentum followed them to Mile High, where they engaged the Denver Broncos in a Divisional Round classic. The season, however, ended in gut-wrenching fashion. Buffalo absorbed a 33-30 overtime defeat that reinforced the same haunting reality. They are so close but still not close enough.

Constraints and ambition

Financially, the Bills face a familiar balancing act. Buffalo enters the 2026 offseason projected to sit roughly $10 million over the salary cap. Sure, the rising league cap offers some relief. Still, the team’s books remain top-heavy. Allen alone carries a $56.4 million cap hit, the highest in football. Meanwhile, Ed Oliver and Dion Dawkins combine for another $43 million allocation.

Compounding matters are underperforming investments. Dawson Knox and Josh Palmer carry sizable cap figures relative to their 2025 output. This will force Beane to evaluate difficult cost-to-production decisions. The good news is Buffalo possesses nearly $75 million in restructuring flexibility. That cushion opens pathways for major acquisitions. Of course, the front office has to be willing to pair financial maneuvering with bold trade aggression.

Roster gaps

Despite their rushing dominance, Buffalo’s roster still shows critical stress points. The most glaring void lies at wide receiver. Without a true boundary “X” target, Allen was often forced into improvisational hero ball.

Defensively, the pass rush remains inconsistent. When Von Miller’s peak years faded, Buffalo never fully replaced that edge terror. The Divisional loss to Denver highlighted the issue. Buffalo's limited pressure allowed extended plays that ultimately swung the game. The secondary also needs reinforcements, particularly at safety. For Buffalo, incremental upgrades won’t suffice. They need tone-setting stars.

They could perhaps start with these potential trade scenarios.

Defensive sledgehammer

If Buffalo intends to fix its long-standing pass-rush dilemma in one stroke, Maxx Crosby represents the nuclear option. Even in a “down” 2025, Crosby still produced 10 sacks. That's more than any individual Bill managed.

With Las Vegas rumored to be entering a deeper rebuild, Buffalo could position itself as the ideal contender destination. Pairing Crosby with Oliver and Gregory Rousseau would create Buffalo’s most fearsome defensive front since the early McDermott era.

A package centered on two first-round picks plus a young receiver like Keon Coleman would be steep but transformative. The move would mirror recent superstar edge acquisitions across the league. It would also send a crystal-clear message that Buffalo is hunting quarterbacks, not just playoff berths.

Article Continues Below

Offensive detonator

While the run game flourished, Buffalo’s passing attack often lacked intimidation. Enter AJ Brown. He is a physical dominator capable of redefining coverage schemes overnight. After a turbulent year in Philadelphia, Brown’s long-term future has quietly become a league-wide talking point.

For Buffalo, the fit is seamless. Brown’s ability to win contested catches and command safety help would unlock Dalton Kincaid underneath. It should also free Allen from constant tight-window throws. The psychological effect alone could elevate the offense into its most balanced form yet.

A deal built around second- and third-round capital would represent a calculated gamble. Still, it comes with enormous payoff potential. Brown and Allen would instantly become one of the AFC’s most physically imposing QB-WR duos.

Culture setter

Yes, pass rushers and receivers dominate headlines. That said, championship defenses are anchored by tone-setters in the secondary. Budda Baker embodies that identity. With the safety room aging, Buffalo needs both leadership and explosiveness on the back end.

Baker’s versatility allows him to blitz, cover, and patrol the run game. He would mesh perfectly with a more aggressive defensive philosophy. His presence would also stabilize communication breakdowns that plagued Buffalo late in 2025.

Arizona’s roster timeline makes Baker attainable. A mid-round pick package could secure him. Pairing Baker with Cole Bishop would restore the physical, turnover-hunting DNA Buffalo once thrived on during the Hyde-Poyer peak.

Urgency of now

The Bills are all about chasing legacy now. Josh Allen’s prime, Cook’s emergence, and the defense’s veteran core create a narrowing championship window that demands immediacy.

Trading for Maxx Crosby would weaponize the pass rush. Acquiring AJ Brown would recalibrate the offense’s explosiveness. Landing Budda Baker would reinforce defensive identity and leadership. Each move carries risk and Super Bowl acceleration. For Brandon Beane, the equation is simple: safe roster management keeps Buffalo competitive. Bold roster aggression could finally make them champions.