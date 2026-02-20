The Buffalo Bills have re-signed offensive lineman Alec Anderson to a one-year, $3 million contract, reinforcing protection for quarterback Josh Allen as the team enters the offseason.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the agreement Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The #Bills have re-signed key reserve OL Alec Anderson, who played in every game last year and started six times over two seasons, per agent Sam Leaf Ireifej.

He gets a 1-year, $3M deal with $1.8M guaranteed.”

Anderson appeared in all 17 games last season, providing depth and versatility along Buffalo’s offensive line. Over the past two seasons, he has made six starts while serving primarily as a reserve. His return offers continuity up front for Allen, who remains the centerpiece of the Bills’ offense.

Buffalo’s 2025 campaign ended in disappointment. The Bills finished 12-5 but fell short of a division title behind the eventual AFC champion New England Patriots. Buffalo was eliminated in the AFC Divisional Round last month, losing to the Denver Broncos in overtime.

Re-signing Anderson represents an early step in stabilizing the roster following that postseason exit. Maintaining offensive line depth has been a priority for Buffalo as it seeks to maximize Allen’s production and durability moving forward.

The Bills will now shift focus toward the 2026 NFL Draft, scheduled for April 23–25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as they look to build on a playoff season and return to contention in the AFC.