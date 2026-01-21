Head coach Sean McDermott handled his departure from the Buffalo Bills with a classy farewell note addressed to the organization and the community. After being dismissed following a long tenure that began in 2017, the former head coach took to social media to post a poignant thank-you message.

He specifically praised the legendary loyalty of Bills Mafia, calling the fanbase one of one and stating that he and his family would deeply miss Buffalo. Despite his successful regular season record of 106-58, the franchise has decided it is time for a new voice to lead the team into the future.

And with this, the Bills' owner has provided a clear explanation for the decision to move on from Sean McDermott at this stage. Terry Pegula stated that ”my decision was based on the game in Denver.”

While discussing the aftermath of that loss, Pegula described a somber locker room scene featuring a sobbing Josh Allen. The owner noted that Allen had given everything he had to try to win that game, and so did every other player on the team.

Pegula concluded his thoughts by expressing a firm belief that the organization can do better and will get better moving forward.

In the wake of this coaching vacancy, the Bills have already started identifying a diverse group of potential replacements. Brian Daboll and Joe Brady are among the early candidates to land the head coaching job, with the team already requesting interviews.

Terry Pegula’s comments regarding the Denver game highlight the high pressure on the coaching staff to produce results when it matters most.

By considering a wide range of coordinators and former head coaches, the Bills are making it clear that they are focused on finding a leader who can finally overcome the late-season hurdles that have defined recent years. They need a new chapter for next season.